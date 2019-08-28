"Best Dx Start-up 2019 Award" launched

DxPx Conference has another strong partner: MyBioGate Inc.. "Our cooperation with MyBioGate gives us access to the Chinese markets and further increases our Conference's impetus and reach", says Dr. Mirko Stange, initiator of DxPx. DxPx Conference, which will be launched in Duesseldorf (at the Maritim Airport Hotel), Germany, on November 18, 2019. It is the first international partnering conference focusing specifically on the diagnostics industry. The event, which targets established companies, startups, and investors, will always take place on the MEDICA opening day to also attract participants from Asia and the U.S. MEDICA, itself also a DxPx Conference partner, considers the conference an asset for the Duesseldorf site and an added benefit for the fair visitor's businesses. To date, participants from over 15 countries have registered for DxPx Conference.

"Our partner MyBioGate will enable contacts with Chinese investors and feature a special highlight for young enterprises: the "Best Dx Start up Awards 2019." Together with MyBioGate we will select six start ups who will either fly to China for a one-week investor roadshow, or to San Francisco, USA, during the J.P Morgan Conference", says Dr. Mirko Stange. "For us at MyBioGate the DxPx is a unique opportunity to get in touch with new startups and we are looking forward to invite the most promising company for a fully paid investor roadshow to China", says Xin Xin Li, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Interested young enterprises should apply now for a chance to present their ideas and products live on stage to an international audience. Application is free of charge; to enter applicants must submit a short business plan. Sponsors and selected industry experts will act as the Award's jury. Please upload your business plan at: www.dxpx-conference.com.

DxPx Conference sponsors and partners, in addition to MyBioGate and MEDICA, are Roche Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare's Bioscientia, Pillar Biosciences, Medicover, and Hightech Gründerfund, Europe's leading startup investor, McDermott Will Emery as well as Aescuvest. Negotiations with additional renowned international sponsors are ongoing.

