Eagle Alpha Launches World's First Alpha Capture for Alternative Datasets

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer in connecting users and providers of alternative data, today announced the launch of Alpha Capture, the first tool to help buyside firms identify and prioritise datasets that deliver actionable, alpha-generating data.

"The top question that investors continually ask is whether alternative datasets provide alpha," said Emmett Kilduff, CEO and Founder of Eagle Alpha. "The answer is a definite 'yes' but the challenge is how to prioritize datasets based on which ones are the best at optimising investment performance," he explained. "Alpha Capture solves this problem."

Alpha Capture will be offered to Eagle Alpha's clients as part of the firm's Data Sourcing module, which enables clients to solve problems of dataset discovery, prioritisation, and quality screening.

The concept of alpha capture first emerged twenty years ago in response to fund managers probing the instance of alpha in traditional research and stockbroker recommendations. As a result, alpha capture evolved as a way of systematically tracking trade recommendations, research and market commentary coming from the large number of sell-side firms.

With exponential growth in alternative data and its use by investors, the same question applies - is there alpha in alternative data? Even the most sophisticated fund managers can't quickly or efficiently alpha test the growing number of datasets. With Alpha Capture, data vendors submit their trading predictions, which gives fund managers the first-ever opportunity to value alternative datasets and ascertain, at scale, the real potential for alpha.

"Eagle Alpha provides access to over 1,000 datasets and has the largest alternative data marketplace worldwide. We are uniquely positioned to independently aggregate, track and measure dataset predictions and identify those that deliver alpha to our clients," Mr. Kilduff added.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is a pioneer in connecting the universe of alternative data. Its solutions are used by buyside firms, private equity firms and corporations to make data-driven investment and strategic management decisions. With over 1,000 datasets Eagle Alpha has the largest alternative data marketplace globally. With its suite of products, the firm delivers more solutions, to more alternative data challenges than any other alternative data company.

Solutions for data buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Strategy and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit www.eaglealpha.com

Solutions for data vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Private Equity DD Club, Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit www.sellaltdata.com

