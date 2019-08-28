Should Investors Consider Fitbit Stock?
It's not easy being a hardware device maker these days. You could be making a great product, but that doesn't necessarily mean the business will get much investor attention.
Just take a look at Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) and you'll see what I mean. The company makes some of the best fitness tracking devices in the business. And yet its stock price performance has been rather disappointing. Trading at just under $3.00 apiece, FIT stock has tumbled more than 40% year to date.
Still, before you remove Fitbit stock from your watchlist, here are three reasons why this $3.00 tech stock could make a comeback.
Large.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
It's not easy being a hardware device maker these days. You could be making a great product, but that doesn't necessarily mean the business will get much investor attention.
Just take a look at Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) and you'll see what I mean. The company makes some of the best fitness tracking devices in the business. And yet its stock price performance has been rather disappointing. Trading at just under $3.00 apiece, FIT stock has tumbled more than 40% year to date.
Still, before you remove Fitbit stock from your watchlist, here are three reasons why this $3.00 tech stock could make a comeback.
Large.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...