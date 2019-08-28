The global fruit tea market size is poised to reach USD 427.04 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fruit tea market 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium fruit tea. In addition, the growing demand from emerging countries is anticipated to further boost the fruit tea market during the forecast period.

Currently, consumers are seen paying premium prices to purchase specialty tea products, such as herbal tea and fruit tea. As a result, vendors are shifting their focus to the premium product range. Fruit tea products are priced higher than plain tea owing to the addition of blended ingredients. For instance, Unilever Group's Lipton plain black tea costs USD 0.06 per count, whereas its Lipton Fruit tea costs USD 0.13 per count. Thus, the growing demand for premium fruit tea products is expected to drive the global fruit tea marketduring the forecast period.

Developed countries, including the US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK hold a major share in the global fruit tea market. However, as the market in developed countries is slowly reaching maturity, fruit tea vendors are focusing more on emerging markets. Owing to urbanization and changing lifestyles the spending on packaged tea has increased significantly in developing countries. In addition, online purchases of tea varieties, including fruit tea, is a recent development arising from the growth of the e-commerce industry, which includes online grocery, in various emerging markets. As a result of these factors, the fruit tea market will grow at a significant rate in emerging markets.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Harney Sons Fine Teas

R. Twining and Co. Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Stash Tea Co.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Fruit Tea Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Conventional fruit tea

Organic fruit tea

Key Regions for the Fruit Tea Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

