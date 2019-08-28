COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Changes to senior management

CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) announces that it has appointed José Antonio Echeverría as Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer.

José Antonio Echeverría assumes the role following 14 years in the Coca-Cola system in a range of supply chain roles.

Prior to joining the Coca-Cola system, he held supply chain roles with Procter & Gamble and Danone. He holds a degree in Business Administration and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Valencia.

He replaces Ron Lewis, who is leaving CCEP to join Ball Corporation.

José Antonio Echeverría will be responsible for an expanded brief, which includes driving excellence in how we serve our 1 million customers in Western Europe. This reflects our goal of delivering world-class customer service, every day.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

+44 7970 145 218 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF