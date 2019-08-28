

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Survey of Business Uncertainty and State Street Investor Confidence Index for August will be highlights on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly in the red.



U.S. Futures are pointing to a mostly lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 13.75 points.



U.S. major stocks ended Tuesday in the red. The Dow slid 120.93 points or 0.5 percent to 25,777.90, the Nasdaq fell 26.79 points or 0.3 percent to 7,826.95 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.22 points or 0.3 percent to 2,869.16.



On the economic front, State Street Investor Confidence Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 84.9.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be announced at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 2.7 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 0.3 million barrels.



Survey of Business Uncertainty will be released at 11.00 am ET.



Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak about inflation targeting at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the International Monetary Fund Conference in Wellington, New Zealand, followed by media Q&A at 5.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 8.44 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,893.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.19 percent at 25,615.48.



Japanese shares rose modestly. The Nikkei average gained 23.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,479.42 while the broader Topix index ended little changed with a positive bias at 1,490.35.



Australian markets finished modestly higher. S&P/ASX 200 rose 29.40 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,500.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 35.20 points, or 0.54 percent, at 6,600.80.



European shares are trading in negative. France's CAC 40 is losing 46.32 points or 0.86 percent. Germany's DAX is down 155.38 points or 1.32 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 12.43 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 90.16 points or 0.92 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is losing 1.00 percent.



