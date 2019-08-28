Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M620 ISIN: KYG6427W1042 Ticker-Symbol: 3ND 
Stuttgart
28.08.19
08:13  Uhr
2,372 Euro
+0,100
+4,38 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,453
2,507
14:33
2,452
2,485
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETDRAGON
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD2,372+4,38 %