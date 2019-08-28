The global motorcycle tubeless tire market size is poised to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of services for converting tubed tires into tubeless tires. In addition, entry or expansion of prominent tire brands in APAC is anticipated to further boost the motorcycle tubeless tire market during the forecast period.

Largely, motorcycles that are used for cruising and adventure touring are equipped with spoked wheels. The use of these spoked wheels compels motorcycle manufacturers to install tubed tires, instead of tubeless tires. However, the availability of conversion kits in the aftermarket allows motorcycle users to install tubeless tires for a spoked wheel motorcycle, which provides them the benefit of both spoked wheels and tubeless tires. Thus, the availability of such services is expected to drive the global motorcycle tubeless tire market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the global motorcycle market. The strong demand from these countries has attracted motorcycle component manufacturers from other countries to establish a new production base or to expand their existing production facilities. The entry of new players in the regional motorcycle tubeless tire market is leading to increased innovation resulting in a bigger product portfolio of motorcycle tubeless tires. This is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

JK Tyre Industries Ltd.

MRF Ltd.

TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Motorcycle Tubeless Tire Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Mid-premium motorcycles

Commuter motorcycles

Premium motorcycles

Key Regions for the Motorcycle Tubeless Tire Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

