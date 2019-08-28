Ultrafast Industrial-Grade Stereolithography Becoming Popular Choice Among 3D Printer Resellers in Europe

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, expanded its global presence to the UK market today announcing a partnership with CREAT3D, a leading value-added additive manufacturing solutions provider. CREAT3D is the latest reseller signed by Nexa3D, which recently reached agreements with resellers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia as part of its rapidly growing worldwide go-to-market strategy.

This rapid network expansion is part of the company's ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership. Comparatively speaking, the company's flagship NXE400 takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. The NXE400 also features optional washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

To learn more about the NXE400, see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

CREAT3D delivers a full end-to-end additive manufacturing solution with a focus in the engineering, manufacturing, design and higher education sectors. The award-winning value-added partner has a wide range of customers from SMEs to blue-chip companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Google, Assa Abloy, GKN Aerospace, Foster Partners, Honeywell, Mahle Powertrain, P&G and McVitie's.

The range of AM technologies and services delivered by CREAT3D spans a number of industries such as automotive, motorsport, aerospace, defence, consumer products, manufacturing and architecture with businesses using AM for master prototypes, props models, product testing, jigs, fixtures, tooling and end-use components.

"CREAT3D exists to deliver the best additive manufacturing technologies, innovative services and expert support to our customers, empowering them to realize the full benefits of integrating additive manufacturing into their businesses," said CREAT3D managing director Simon Chandler. "We are incredibly excited to be working with the team at Nexa3D and to bring their transformative 3D printing technology to the UK market."

"The UK is a crucial part of Nexa3D's expansion into the European market," said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. "CREAT3D is the ideal partner to deploy our stereolithography 3D printers that will enable their customers to convert current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity to manufacture products that break speed and cost barriers."

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Creat3D

CREAT3D is an award-winning Additive Manufacturing Solutions Provider in the UK. As an independent, value-add provider, CREAT3D work in consultation with clients to achieve business efficiencies by streamlining manufacturing, design and engineering processes through the integration of Additive Manufacturing devices and services.

