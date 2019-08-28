Sungrow puts flagship PV inverter solutions on show at Intersolar South America 2019

SAN PAULO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased its latest PV inverter solutions tailored for utility-scale and distributed generation installations at Intersolar South America 2019, demonstrating its mission of clean power for all through consistent efforts in providing world class products and post-sales service for the Latin American renewable energy sector.

Latin America is one of the most vibrant emerging solar hubs with abundant sunshine and favorable government incentives. Sungrow's comprehensive product portfolio equipped with high reliability is installable on all type of terrain in diverse climates, which is fueling demand for more clean power for local communities.

The SG250HX, an anticipated product drew tens of hundreds of attendees at the booth. As the world's most powerful 1500 Vdc string inverter, SG250HX charaterizes the optimal protection capacity of IP66 and 12 MPPTs, maximizes yields while coupling with bifacial module and tracking system. Enabling up to 6.3MW block design, it's a solution for hilly utility-scale plants.

Optimized for large-scale utility flat ground plants, the 1500 Vdc 6.8 MW turnkey solution Sungrow presented features the integration of the central inverter SG3400HV and a MV station. The solution with a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5 and typical block design can minimize the LCOE.

To address the regional growing demand on distributed generation PV segment, the company unveiled a wide portfolio including multi-MPPT inverter SG110CX and SG50CX, the ideal match for commercial and industrial PV installations. Residential rooftop focused products on display were string inverters ranging from 2 kW to 8 kW in size. With compact design and innovative friendly end-user interface, the products were developed to help homeowners utilize clean energy while allowing for cost savings.

"Sungrow is always committed to technical innovation which drives our rapid growth. We'll continue to offer an extremely competitive product portfolio to customers and keep expanding distribution channels with local partners," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

Since entering the Latin American market in late 2010s, Sungrow has been making big moves with inverters supplied to monumental projects, in particular a 400 MW solar park in Chile, a 100.1 MWp project in Argentina and an 80MW project in Brazil in addition to hundreds of distributed generation in partnership with local distributors.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. www.sungrowpower.com.

