Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Global Review, Growth, Demands, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

PUNE, India, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ReportsnReports added comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Vinyl Flooring Market by volume (Million Square Meter) and By Value (USD Million). The report has analysed the Vinyl Flooring Market by Product type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile), By End User Sector Type (Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others) and by Sales channel (Distributor, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors). The Global Vinyl Flooring Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe & CIS, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in the year 2018 with a consumption of x Million sq. Meter. Key factors driving high demand of Vinyl floorings includes product performance, water resistance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in remodelling activities and new construction of residential buildings boost the demand of Vinyl floorings. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.

Get Discount on Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2509429

Demand of LVT vinyl flooring product segment has been growing rapidly from the last few years. LVT is taking share from other flooring products and is becoming a significantly larger part of flooring company's portfolio. LVT is an extremely attractive opportunity for many flooring manufacturers with the category currently growing at more than 20 percent growth per year. The multiple product variations, with different visuals and benefits, provide unique solutions for different consumer needs. The LVT technology can mimic virtually any look and offers many attractive performance attributes: it's waterproof and affordable to install in comparison to other flooring surfaces makes it a preferred choice. Vinyl sheet and VCT were adversely impacted by the product cannibalization effect of LVT.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global vinyl flooring market and provides statistics and information on market attractiveness, market size, shares, drivers, trends, challenges and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Regional Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2509429

Country Analysis - Vinyl Flooring Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Other Report Highlights:

Market Attractiveness Charts: By Products, End-Use Sectors, Sales Channel

Market Dynamics and Strategic Recommendations

Company Analysis - Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Armstrong Flooring, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group

Table of Content Available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2509429-global-vinyl-flooring-market-volume-value-world-market-review-by-product-type-luxury-vinyl-tile-vinyl-sheet-vinyl-composition-tile-end-user-sector-sales-channel-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-oppor-ia-india.html

Another Related Research Report Global and China Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025: LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring.

Key Player Analysis: RiL, Gerflor, Karndean, Polyflor, Tarkett, Forbo, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Armstrong, Mohawk, Milliken, LG Hausys, Beaulieu, Congoleum, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide Plastic Flooring.

Order a Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1274426 .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml