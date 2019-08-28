Elliptic Labs, leading the market for AI Virtual Smart Sensors, announced today that a major Asian smartphone manufacturer has signed a licensing agreement for Elliptic Labs' products, representing their next set of design wins this year with that customer. This smartphone OEM will deploy Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY IV AI Virtual Proximity Sensor on its upcoming smartphone models, replacing the traditional infrared hardware proximity sensor with Elliptic Labs' software in order to achieve a full-screen design without compromising aesthetics or power requirements.

"We're pleased to secure additional design wins with this important customer in light of our platform's success on their breakthrough product earlier this year," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "This is a strong validation of our compelling value proposition, and we look forward to seeing the result when they launch their new product in the second half of 2019."

The INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor was first introduced to the world in 2016 and immediately revolutionized smartphone design by enabling manufacturers to replace hardware proximity sensors with a software-only solution for the first time, eliminating the need for thick bezels and making possible full-screen designs.

"We believe that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is highly suitable for OEMs," continued Danielsen, "as their demand for high performance, attractive design and cost-efficient sensing capability is the premise of our technology. We are pleased to see continued strong customer momentum for our platform as a result."

