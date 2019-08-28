Global risk management provider brings industry leaders and practitioners together at conferences in Hamburg and Boston to further create reliable supply networks

riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, today announced the 2019 riskmethods Supply Chain Risk Management Summit, consisting of two industry-leading conferences centered around the prevention and mitigation of risk in supply chains. The Summit takes place in two locations; the first in Hamburg, Germany, on Oct. 15 and the second in Boston, on Oct. 29.

The theme for this year's SCRM Summit is "Unite Inspire," and the goal is to provide a forum for participants where they can learn about and develop the inspirational solutions needed to reduce risk for all businesses. Various panel discussions and speakers will tackle the supply chain risk issues that unite procurement, supply chain and risk management professionals.

"At this year's Summit, we will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the supply chain risk management business and bring home actionable insights that will make their supply chains more resilient," said Heiko Schwartz, co-founder of riskmethods. "We're honored to have such incredible speakers both in Germany and Boston who will inspire participants to take further action in helping to create reliable supply networks."

This year's keynote speech at the Hamburg SCRM Summit will be given by Peter Smith, founder of Procurement Excellence Ltd. and former managing editor of Spend Matters UK/Europe. Other speakers in Hamburg and North America include Eugenie Molyneux, CRO of commercial insurance at Zurich Insurance Group and Rolf Zimmer, riskmethods co-founder and managing director, who will be discussing sub-tier visibility, sustainability, business continuity, digitalization and more.

Aside from various panel discussions, breakout sessions and presentations at the Summit, riskmethods will be presenting their 2019 customer awards including "Top SCRM Programs of the Year," celebrating customers who have taken an outstanding approach to their supply chain risk management over the past year.

