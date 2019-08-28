IGEN Networks Corp.: IGEN Networks Corporation to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB:IGEN) (CSE:IGN), "Creating a Safer World" at www.igennetworks.net will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About IGEN Networks Corporation:

IGEN Networks Corporation was incorporated in the State of Nevada and publicly listed on the OTC/QB under the trading symbol IGEN. On March 25, 2015, the Company was listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol IGN and became a reporting Venture Issuer in Canada along with the OTC/QB in the US. The Company's principal business is the development and marketing of software services for the automotive and commercial transportation industries. The Company works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior through patent-pending algorithms. The software services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed through smartphones and commonly used devices. The software services are marketed through automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-customer from multiple company brands including Sprint B2B and Enterprise white-labeled marketing channels.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

