The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 27 August 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1240.09 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1221.57 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1271.42 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1252.90 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

