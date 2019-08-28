DGAP-News: WALTER RAU Neusser Öl und Fett Aktiengesellschaft / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung WALTER RAU Neusser Öl und Fett Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 27.09.2019 in Industriestraße 36-40, 41460 Neuss mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2019-08-28 / 15:05 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. WALTER RAU NEUSSER ÖL UND FETT AG Neuss AG Neuss, HRB 1176 *Wir laden die Aktionäre unserer Gesellschaft zur *We invite our shareholders to the annual ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am* general shareholders' meeting on* *27 September 2019, 12:00 Uhr* *27 September 2019, 12:00 am* *in den Geschäftsräumen der Gesellschaft, *at the company's premises, Industriestraße Industriestraße 36-40, 41460 Neuss, ein.* 36-40, 41460 Neuss.* *- Tagesordnung -* *- Agenda -* *1.* *Vorlage des festgestellten Jahresabschlusses *1.* *Presentation of the adopted annual zum 31. Dezember 2018, des Lageberichts des financial statements for the year ended 31 Vorstands und des Berichts des Aufsichtsrats December 2018, the management board status für das Geschäftsjahr 2018.* report and the report of the supervisory board for the financial year 2018.* *2.* *Beschlussfassung über die Verwendung des *2.* *Resolution on the appropriation of the Bilanzgewinns* balance-sheet profit* Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den im The management board and the supervisory Jahresabschluss ausgewiesenen Bilanzgewinn für board propose to allocate the balance-sheet das Geschäftsjahr 2018 in Höhe von *81.547 profit shown in the annual financial EUR* wie folgt zu verwenden: statements 2018 of *81,547 EUR *as follows: a) Ausschüttung einer Dividende in Höhe von a) Payment of a dividend in the amount of EUR/Aktie 0 EUR EUR/share 0 EUR b) Vortrag auf neue Rechnung: 81.547 EUR b) Amount carried forward to new account: 81,547 EUR *3.* *Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung des *3.* *Resolution on granting formal approval of Vorstands* the acts the management board* Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dem The management board and the supervisory alleinigen Vorstand Alexander van der Klauw board propose to formally approve the acts für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 Entlastung zu of the sole management board member erteilen. Alexander van der Klauw for the financial year 2018. *4.* *Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung des *4.* *Resolution on granting formal approval for Aufsichtsrates* acts of the supervisory board* Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den The management board and the supervisory derzeitigen sowie den im Verlauf des Jahres board propose to formally approve the acts 2018 ausgeschiedenen Mitgliedern des of the current members of the supervisory Aufsichtsrates für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 board and of the members who have left the Entlastung zu erteilen. board during the year 2018 for the financial year 2018. *5.* *Wahlen zum Aufsichtsrat* *5.* *Elections to the supervisory board* Das Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates The member of the supervisory board, *Gordon Hardie, *Kaufmann, Irland *Gordon Hardie, *businessman, Ireland dessen aktuelle Amtszeit satzungsgemäß whose current term of office ends according mit der Beendigung der ordentlichen to the articles of association with the Hauptversammlung endet, die über die closing of the annual general shareholders' Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrates meeting resolving on the discharge of the für das Jahr 2021 beschließt, hat sein members of the supervisory board for the Amt als Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates year 2021, has resigned from his office as niedergelegt. member of the supervisory board. Der Aufsichtsrat schlägt vor, The supervisory board proposes to elect *Loek Favre, *Kaufmann, Wormeveer, Niederlande *Loek Favre, *businessman, Geneva (Netherlands) gemäß § 5 Abs. 3 der Satzung für die as member of the supervisory board. In verbleibende Amtszeit des ausgeschiedenen accordance with Section 5 (3) of the Mitglieds, d.h. bis zur Beendigung der articles of association the election is for ordentlichen Hauptversammlung, die über die the remaining term of office of the Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrates resigning member, meaning until the closing für das Jahr 2021 beschließt, in den of the annual general shareholders' meeting Aufsichtsrat zu wählen. resolving on the discharge of liability of the members of the supervisory board for the year 2021. Der Aufsichtsrat setzt sich nach § 96 Abs. 1 According to sections 96 para 1 and 101 para i.V.m. § 101 Abs. 1 AktG ausschließlich 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, the aus Vertretern der Aktionäre zusammen. Der supervisory board is comprised solely of Aufsichtsrat besteht nach § 5 der Satzung der shareholders' representatives. According to Gesellschaft aus drei Mitgliedern. Die section 5 of the articles of association of Hauptversammlung ist an Wahlvorschläge nicht the company, the supervisory board has three gebunden. members. The shareholders' meeting is not bound by election proposals. *6.* *Wahl des Abschlussprüfers für das *6.* *Election of auditor for fiscal year 2019* Geschäftsjahr 2019* Der Aufsichtsrat schlägt vor, als The supervisory board proposes to elect Abschlussprüfer für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 die *Deloitte GmbH * *Deloitte GmbH * Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Schwannstraße 6 Schwannstraße 6 40476 Düsseldorf 40476 Düsseldorf zu wählen. as the auditor for the financial year 2019. Der Jahresabschluss zum 31. Dezember 2018, der The annual financial statements as at 31 Lagebericht des Vorstands, der Bericht des December 2018, the status report of the Aufsichtsrats und der Vorschlag des Vorstands management board, the report of the über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns liegen supervisory board and the suggestion for the von der Einberufung der Hauptversammlung an in appropriation of the balance-sheet profit den Geschäftsräumen der Gesellschaft, will be available for inspection at the Industriestraße 36-40, 41460 Neuss, zur company's premises at Industriestraße Einsicht für die Aktionäre aus. Auf Verlangen 36-40, 41460 Neuss, for the inspection by erhält jeder Aktionär eine Abschrift der the shareholders, as from the day of the Vorlagen. convocation of the shareholders' meeting. Upon request, every shareholder can obtain a copy of the documents. Die englische Fassung dieser Einladung stellt The English version of this invitation to lediglich eine unverbindliche Übersetzung the annual general shareholders' meeting is der Einladung zur ordentlichen a convenience translation only and has no Hauptversammlung dar. legal effect. Neuss, 23. August, 2019 *WALTER RAU Neusser Öl und Fett AG* _Der Vorstand/The management board_ _Alexander van der Klauw_

