Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0HM9B ISIN: GB00B0D5V538 Ticker-Symbol: R4M 
Frankfurt
28.08.19
08:02 Uhr
0,433 Euro
+0,028
+6,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,424
0,453
16:06
0,430
0,442
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED0,433+6,91 %