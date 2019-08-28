Raven Property Group made further operational and strategic progress in H119 against the background of a strengthening operating environment and firming market rents. Leasing progress is maintaining improved levels of occupancy, while rental income and property values increased. With positive currency effects (stronger rouble versus sterling), NAV per share grew strongly. The now completed 14.8% share repurchase, primarily from Woodford Investment Management, both eliminates any perceived stock overhang and further enhances NAV per share. The share price has failed to keep pace, creating a substantial discount to NAV.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...