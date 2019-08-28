The global Behcet's disease therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 224.55 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in research funding for rare diseases. In addition, the special drug designations are expected to further boost the growth of the Behcet's disease therapeutics market.

The increasing prevalence of Behcet's disease and the lack of approved therapies has resulted in an unmet need for the treatment of this disease. As a result, vendors and research institutions are carrying out intense R&D to develop novel therapies for the treatment for Behcet's disease. Thus, the increased research funding is expected to fuel the growth of Behcet's disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Regulatory authorities are awarding special drug designations to the drugs that treat Behcet's disease and therapeutic candidates that are currently under development for the treatment of the condition. Special designations such as breakthrough drug designation, orphan drug designation, help to enhance research and enable drugs to reach the market at the earliest. Thus, special drug designations are likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Segmentation by End-User:

Behcet's disease therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Small molecules

Biologics

Key Regions for the Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

