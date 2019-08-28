Singapore Nutraceutical Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach SGD 1.6 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The ageing population in Singapore will result in increasing demand for fortified/functional packaged food that can aid heart and bone health, which are common health concerns among elderly consumers. Ingredients such as calcium and Omega-3 are thus likely to gain in popularity as a result.

There will be an increase in the number of people participating in Sports reaching to 2,286 million people by 2023, thereby widening the growth opportunities for the nutraceutical market in Singapore.

Increasing urban population is anticipated to boost the demand of nutraceuticals due to the ease of accessibility, health awareness among the urban population.

Growing demand for Herbal Dietary Supplements: One of the key factors that would shape the nutraceuticals market within Singapore is the consumers' trend towards natural and organic ingredients based dietary supplements. This includes ingredients such Echinacea, Garlic, Ginkgo, Biloba, Ginseng and others are popular herbal ingredients which will be driving the herbal nutraceuticals market in future.

Increasing demand for fortified dairy products: There has been an increasing demand for fortified dairy products due to the busy lifestyle of consumers resulted in many opting for quick meals, while stress at work further amplified the exposure to digestive health issues. Consequently, consumers are increasingly keen to purchase packaged food with ingredients that can aid digestive health, particularly probiotics. This paves way for the widening of nutraceuticals market in Singapore with a special focus on Smart foods.

Internet Retailing Emerges as New Channel for Distribution: Fast changing lifestyle has changed people's preference to shop online instead of purchasing via store-based retailers. Internet retailing has started to gain popularity among Singapore for purchasing Functional foods and beverages. The increase in internet retailing will increase the reach of the retailers and manufacturers to catering to the demands of a larger audience in Singapore. Online pharmacies will also be a major driver in the market by offering Vitamins and dietary supplements at discount prices, thereby impacting the market.

The report titled "Singapore Nutraceutical (Vitamin and Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages) Market Outlook to 2023 - Maturing Market backed by Demand from Millennials for Multivitamins and Minerals" observed that nutraceutical market in Singapore is in its late growth stage, further expanded through market promotions, introducing innovative supplements with scientifically-proven benefits and focused on preventive care, collaboration with doctors and practicing compliant marketing. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

By type (Vitamins and Dietary Supplements)



By nature (standard and herbal/traditional vitamins & dietary supplements)



By Age Group (Infants, Teenage, Adult, Seniors)



By type of vitamins (single vitamins and multivitamins)



By Type of Dietary Supplements (Standard/Non-Herbal and Herbal/Traditional)



By Positioning of Dietary Supplements (General Health and Others, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory Health and Joint)



By Age Group for Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Infants, Teenage, Adults(25-45 years) and Seniors (above 45 years)



By Type of Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Health Food Shops, Department Stores, Drugstores/Para pharmacies, Internet Retailing and Direct Selling, 2013-18

Functional Foods

By Type of Functional Foods (Dairy, Baby Food, Confectionary, Breakfast Cereals, Bread, Cooking Oil)



By Type of Dairy Products (Dairy Based Yoghurt, Milk, Powdered Milk, Flavoured Milk Drinks, Cheese)



By type of Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Traditional Grocery Retailers, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets, Non- Grocery Specialists, Internet Retailing and Direct Selling

Functional Beverages

By Product Category (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)



By Product Category (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)

Type of Soft Drinks (Fruit/vegetable juice, Sports Drink, Energy Drink, Concentrated and Bottled Water)



By type of Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Traditional Grocery Retailers, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets, Non- Grocery Specialists, Internet Retailing and Direct Selling)

Key Target Audience

Nutraceuticals Manufacturers

Government Agencies

Vitamin and Dietary Supplements Companies

Functional Foods Companies

Functional Beverage Companies

Hypermarkets

Supermarket Chains

Drug Stores

Pharmacies Chain

Online Retailing Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

Major Companies Covered:

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

General Nutrition Centers Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Amway Corp, Bayer AG, USANA Health Sciences Inc, Bionor Pharma ASA, Pfizer Inc, Blackmores Ltd, Eu Yan Sang International Ltd

Functional Foods:

Abbott Laboratories Inc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Malaysia Dairy Industries Pte Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Danone Groupe, Royal Friesland Campina NV

Functional Beverages:

Nestle SA, Thai Beverage PLC, Malaysia Dairy Industries Pte Ltd, Suntory Holdings Ltd, TC Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd, Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Singapore Nutraceutical Market Overview and Genesis

Singapore Nutraceutical Market Size

Singapore Nutraceutical Market Segmentation

Singapore Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Singapore Functional Foods Market

Singapore Functional Beverages Market

Trends and Developments in Singapore Nutraceutical Market

Nutraceutical Market Regulations in Singapore Nutraceutical Market

Nutraceutical Market Issues and Challenges in Singapore Nutraceutical Market

Nutraceutical Market SWOT Analysis of Singapore Nutraceutical Market

Entry Barriers of Singapore Nutraceutical Market

Singapore Nutraceutical Market Future Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/singapore-nutraceutical-market-outlook/232076-91.html

Other Related Reports:

Indonesia Nutritional Supplements Market Outlook to 2023 - By Vitamins (Single Vitamin and Multi-Vitamin) & Herbal And Standard Dietary Supplements (General Health, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory, Joint), Functional Beverages and Functional Food

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceutical market in Indonesia. The report also covers the industry revenue, segmentation by product category and distribution channel for vitamins & dietary supplements, functional beverages and functional foods, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulations in Indonesia, issues and challenges, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Indonesia nutraceutical market was observed in its late growth stage and heading towards maturity from fragmented to consolidated nature. A fundamental shift was observed towards Indonesia health and wellness industry from treatment of chronic type diseases to preventing chronic diseases at the first place, thereby reducing people's dependency on various pharmaceutical drugs. Nutraceutical ingredients have positioned itself as natural and healthy alternative to traditional medicine in the country. Indonesia nutraceutical market grew at a single digit growth rate over the review period 2013-18.

Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2022-Composite Herbal Dietary Ingredients, Ginseng, Garlic and Ginkgo Biloba Based Herbal Supplements will Drive the Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceuticals market in Philippines. The report covers the overall market size in terms of revenue, segmentations on the basis of product category and channels of distribution for vitamins & dietary supplements, functional beverages and functional foods, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory landscape in Philippines, entry barriers and pre-requisites to enter the market, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the nutraceuticals market.

The nutraceuticals market of Philippines is presently in its early growth stage due to the dependence on traditional pharmaceutical medicine system by growing middle class population. The middle class consumers accounted for majority of the Filipino population. The nutraceuticals market within the Philippines showcased a robust year-on-year progress in terms of revenues during the review period of 2012-2017.

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Outlook To 2022 - by Generic and Patented drugs, by Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Vietnam pharmaceutical market overview and size, growth drivers and restraints. The report also provides data points on Vietnam Pharmaceutical market by Generic and Patented drugs, by Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory and Others) along with company profiles of DHG Pharma, Traphaco, Pymepharco, Ha Tey Pharmaceutical, Mekophar, Domesco, Imexpharma, OPC, Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, MSD and Bayer. The report also covers government regulations, procedure of how drugs procured in public hospitals, Comparative Analysis of Pharmaceutical Companies, Trade scenario, Analyst Recommendations and future outlook for Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market.

