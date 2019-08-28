Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Aug-2019 / 14:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Jonathon Swaine has transferred 16,866 'A' ordinary 40p shares, 90,266 'B' Ordinary 4p Shares and 994 C Ordinary 40p in the Company at nil cost to his wife, Maria Swaine. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 28 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 18298 EQS News ID: 864795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

