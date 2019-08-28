Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Reports Increased Sales in the First Quarter of 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines in the field of urology, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The full report is available on www.SEDAR.com.
All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars. All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.
Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Total sales of $303,220 as compared to $27,514
- Gross margin of $145,936 as compared to $1,360 due to the advancement in the equipment sales and rentals, plus an increase of $35,677 in fiber sales
- Inventories of $243,204, down from $857,591
- Net loss of $344,445 as compared to a net loss of $378,499
- As at June 30, 2019, ASTI had $517,392 in cash and deposits as compared to $166,559
"We are quite pleased with our quarterly results, which nearly surpassed total sales of the last fiscal year," said Gordon Willox, Founder & President of ASTI. "Last year we spent most of our time educating doctors on how to operate our lasers and held multiple training sessions across the USA. Now that our technology has been successfully tested by numerous well-regarded surgeons and institutions, we are focused on ramping upthe sales and are already securing new sales distribution agreements. We expect ASTI to show a significantly higher overall growth this year from both the laser equipment sales and the recurring revenue from the disposable fibers."
ASTI is in the process of raising up to $2.5 million via a Private Placement offering, the net proceeds of which would go towards adding more sales teams to further grow the Company's market presence.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended
|30-Jun-19
|30-Jun-18
Sales
|$
|$
Equipment
|225,728
|-
Fiber sales
|63,191
|27,514
Equipment rental
|13,060
|-
Other
|1,241
|-
|303,220
|27,514
Cost of sales
|157,284
|26,154
Gross Margin
|145,936
|1,360
Expenses
|General and administrative (Note 12)
|378,565
|364,510
Bank charges and interest
|78,555
|2,551
Amortization (Notes 5)
|33,261
|12,798
|490,381
|379,859
Net loss before other items
|(344,445
|)
|(378,499
|)
Other items: Interest income
|3,381
|-
Net loss for period
|(341,064
|)
|(378,499
|)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.017
|)
|$
|(0.020
|)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Notes 8 and 13)
|19,652,876
|18,863,929
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
