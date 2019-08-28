Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Reports Increased Sales in the First Quarter of 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines in the field of urology, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The full report is available on www.SEDAR.com.

All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars. All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total sales of $303,220 as compared to $27,514

Gross margin of $145,936 as compared to $1,360 due to the advancement in the equipment sales and rentals, plus an increase of $35,677 in fiber sales

Inventories of $243,204, down from $857,591

Net loss of $344,445 as compared to a net loss of $378,499

As at June 30, 2019, ASTI had $517,392 in cash and deposits as compared to $166,559



"We are quite pleased with our quarterly results, which nearly surpassed total sales of the last fiscal year," said Gordon Willox, Founder & President of ASTI. "Last year we spent most of our time educating doctors on how to operate our lasers and held multiple training sessions across the USA. Now that our technology has been successfully tested by numerous well-regarded surgeons and institutions, we are focused on ramping upthe sales and are already securing new sales distribution agreements. We expect ASTI to show a significantly higher overall growth this year from both the laser equipment sales and the recurring revenue from the disposable fibers."

ASTI is in the process of raising up to $2.5 million via a Private Placement offering, the net proceeds of which would go towards adding more sales teams to further grow the Company's market presence.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 Sales $ $ Equipment 225,728 - Fiber sales 63,191 27,514 Equipment rental 13,060 - Other 1,241 - 303,220 27,514 Cost of sales 157,284 26,154 Gross Margin 145,936 1,360 Expenses General and administrative (Note 12) 378,565 364,510 Bank charges and interest 78,555 2,551 Amortization (Notes 5) 33,261 12,798 490,381 379,859 Net loss before other items (344,445 ) (378,499 ) Other items: Interest income 3,381 - Net loss for period (341,064 ) (378,499 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.017 ) $ (0.020 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Notes 8 and 13) 19,652,876 18,863,929



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

