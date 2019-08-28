The global chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by strategic alliances. In addition, the advent of novel therapies is expected to further boost the growth of the chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) therapeutics market.

The market has witnessed multiple strategic alliances in recent years. Vendors are increasingly collaborating to expand their distribution networks and overcome challenges associated with the high cost of R&D of CML therapeutics. These alliances include license agreement among educational institutions, support groups, pharma, and diagnostic companies. Thus, effective alliances among companies and institutes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The strong prevalence of CML at a global level has necessitated the development of novel therapies. Although many therapeutics are approved for several cancers, the treatment landscape of advanced cancers still has a scope of improvement. Most of the available therapeutics have adverse effects, which is leading to low patient adherence. Thus, extensive research is being carried out by vendors to introduce novel therapies for the treatment of CML. This will have a key impact on the growth of the CML therapeutics market

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Market Segmentation by Product:

The chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Key Regions for the Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

