At the request of Kaldalón hf., ID-No. 490617-1320, Kaldalón's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Iceland as of August 30th 2019. Short name: KALD Number of shares: 3.641.570.537 ISIN code: IS0000029114 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 178971 ADT Value: EUR 6.471 Company Identity Number: 490617-1320 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: Other Equities, ISK / 227 MIC Code: FNIS Classification Industry 8000 Financials Supersector 8600 Real Estate