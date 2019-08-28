

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The government of Honduras agreed to take tough action to fight illegal and irregular immigration to the United States.



An agreement regarding a shared commitment to improving security and addressing irregular migration in the western hemisphere was reached during a meeting of the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin K. McAleenan, with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Tuesday.



The governments will provide support to law enforcement authorities in Honduras to investigate and prosecute those involved in organizing mass violations of immigration law and human trafficking offenses, said a joint statement issued by the two Governments.



Both countries also pledged to expand access to protection for vulnerable populations, especially children.



It has been agreed to work together to address expanding legal immigration from Honduras to support U.S. business interests and reducing non-tariff trade barriers to promote foreign direct investment.



Both governments will work in coordination to combat human smuggling and trafficking in the region, and gang violence in Honduras.



Through this expanded partnership, the United States is working to support the public safety and security in Honduras, and facilitate broader regional cooperation, said the Department of Homeland Security.



Honduras is one of the Central American countries from where thousands of US-bound immigrants try to cross the Mexican border in search of better life.



The DHS had warned in a report last month that the border security and humanitarian crisis caused by the influx of illegal migrants from across the southern border 'are past the breaking point and in a full-blown emergency.'



DHS reported a 140 percent increase in the number of illegal migrants arrested at the southern border in the first half of this year, when compared to the corresponding period in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX