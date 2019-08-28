

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - With a view to increasing efficiency of flight deck operations, Boeing introduced a new navigation service called Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics.



The new customized charting information would help pilots to view different navigation data points in various platforms. The tailored chart will increase situational awareness and information processing display on the front panel.



The system is expected to enhance flexibility in accessing flight critical information and provide redundancy with electronic flight bag or EFB services.



Norway's regional airline Wideroe will the first to install the new tailored navigation service.



The Jeppesen charts will be introduced initially with Honeywell Primus Epic INAV avionics systems for Embraer E2 commercial aircraft. The Norwegian airline has 3 Embraer E190 E2 aircraft.



