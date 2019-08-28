The global wound debridement market size is poised to grow by USD 224.06 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of non-healing acute and chronic wounds. In addition, the rising aging population is anticipated to further boost the growth of the wound debridement market.

The increasing prevalence of non-healing acute and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic ulcers is expected to boost the growth of the wound debridement market. Furthermore, the rising aging population is also significantly contributing to the growing incidence of acute and venous wounds. As a result, the need for wound care services is increasing, which is expected to drive the demand for wound debridement.

Five Major Companies in the Wound Debridement Market:

ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC provides advanced wound dressings and skincare products that are used for the management of non-healing acute and chronic wounds. The company's key offerings in the market include AQUACEL EXTRA Hydrofiber dressing, AQUACEL Foam Pro, DuoDERM Signal Dressing, FoamLite ConvaTec Dressing, KALTOSTAT Calcium Sodium Alginate Dressing, and OPTIPORE Sponge.

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG offers a range of wound dressings, dressing pads, swabs and packing products, and plasters for wound care. The company offers Debrisoft Lolly, which has been developed for the debridement of deep, hard-to-reach wounds. They also offer Debrisoft Pad that provides a fast, simple, and virtually painless method for mechanical debridement of superficial, chronic, and acute wounds and the skin surrounding the wound.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. offers products for operating rooms, patient care, and infection control. Under its wound debridement category, the company offers kit debridement minor, kit debridement sterile, tray debridement W/SAFETY-SCALPEL, TheraHoney Honey Wound Dressing Sheet, and TheraHoney HD Honey Wound Dressings.

Misonix

Misonix owns and operates businesses under three segments including consumables, equipment, and license. The company offers SonicOne O.R., which is the only ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system which combines aspiration with ultrasonic debridement.

Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew's advanced wound care segment consists of several groups of brands for exudate management, infection management, and treatment of non-healing acute and chronic wounds. Some of its key offerings include IODOFLEX Pads VERSAJET II.

Technavio has segmented the wound debridement marketbased on the product and region.

Wound Debridement Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Autolytic debridement devices

Surgical and sharp debridement devices

Mechanical debridement devices

Wound Debridement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

