

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have shown a notable rebound over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have bounced well off their lows of the session, with the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed into positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 3.79 points or 0.1 percent at 7,823.16, the Dow is up 75.13 points or 0.3 percent at 25,853.03 and the S&P 500 is up 5.72 points or 0.2 percent at 2,874.88.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although energy stocks are seeing significant strength amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.



Crude for October delivery is jumping $1.52 to $56.45 a barrel following the release of a report showing a much steeper than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the strength in energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 2.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 2.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.4 percent.



On the other hand, considerable weakness is visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



AutoDesk (ADSK) is posting a steep loss after the design software company reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates but provided disappointing third quarter guidance.



Overall trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data keeps some traders on the sidelines.



In the coming days, a revised reading on second quarter GDP may attract attention along with reports on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and personal income and spending.



Traders are also keeping an eye on the bond market amid a further inversion of the yield curve, which is seen as an indicator that a U.S. recession is looming.



The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has fallen further below the two-year yield, with the spread widening to its lowest level since 2007.



The White House has sought to downplay recession concerns, although the inverted yield curve combined with the escalating U.S.-China trade war have generated considerable uncertainty on Wall Street.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their highs of the session but continue to see modest strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.1 basis points at 1.479 percent.



