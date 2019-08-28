Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 September 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 September 2019.

.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

T: 020 3753 1000

28 August 2019