Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.08.2019 | 17:04
(49 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 28

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 September 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 September 2019.

.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
28 August 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire