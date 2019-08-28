Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 28
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 September 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 September 2019.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
28 August 2019