Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lomiko Metals, Inc. (LMRMF) ("the Company"), a company focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite. President and CEO, Paul Gill, joined the Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement of a brokered private placement of $2,750,000, as well as their addition of a new board member. Gill explained that the Company required funding for a preliminary economic assessment after the completion of drilling at their current project, and has secured this funding through the private placement. As for new board members, Gill shared that the Company has made several additions to their board and advisory board which have greatly diversified the experience and expertise of their team.

Gill then expanded on the lithium and graphite industries, which has been continuing to increase as the demand for green technology grows. Gill noted that the graphite supply from China to Europe and North America has dropped tremendously over the past few years. This market change may be an opportunity for the Company as European and North American battery manufacturers are now looking for stable suppliers. "If we're going to continue to expand the electric vehicle industry in North America, we're need a secure supply of raw materials," stated Gill. "The shortage of graphite is going to be a real concern in the coming years."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current exploration project in Quebec. Gill shared that the Company has been drilling at this site for three years and has just successfully completed the 2019 drill program. "We have two significant trends of graphite mineralization," Gill shared. He further explained that these sites returned high-grade drill results released July 9, 2019. "We have a really good situation developing," stated Gill. He then shared that a preliminary economic assessment, will need to be completed for the project to ascertain the real value.

Gill then explained the Company's decision to sell Lomiko Technologies, Inc. to its subsidiary, Prometheus Technologies outlined in a release date July 31, 2019, in an effort to create a seperate technology-based entity, while also strategically securing funding for the development of their projects.

Jolly then noted that the Company is currently undervalued and asked about their next steps. Gill explained that the completion of the milestones on the project explained above will significantly improve the company's $2 million market cap which is the smallest in the graphite industry.

To close the interview, Gill indicated the Company has just started their outreach program in the United States. "US investors need to know that there is an opportunity in graphite, whether it's with our company or with others," stated Gill. He also shared that the next several months will be filled with news of major advancements of their projects and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on these announcements.

