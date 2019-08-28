The global testicular cancer drugs market size is poised to grow by USD 421 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Testicular cancer drugs Market Analysis Report by type (non-seminoma and seminoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the availability of combination therapies. In addition, the availability of diagnostic methods for early detection of testicular cancer are anticipated to further boost the growth of the testicular cancer drugs market.

Combined drug therapy is more effective when compared with single-drug therapy, and the survival rate in patients with testicular cancer increased enormously with the use of combination therapies. Researchers have been concentrating on the development of new combination therapies owing to their effectiveness in treating testicular cancer. Thus, the availability of combination therapy will fuel the growth of the testicular cancer drugs market.

Five Major Companies in the Testicular Cancer Drugs Market:

Baxter

Baxter owns and operates businesses under various segments such as renal care, acute therapies, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, advanced surgery, and others. The company offers Ifex, which is an anti-cancer drug for the treatment of testicular cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines. The company offers Blenoxane, which is used for the treatment of squamous cell cancers, melanoma, sarcoma, testicular and ovarian cancer, and Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They also offer Taxol, which is primarily used for the treatment of testicular cancer.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly develops endocrinology, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular products. The company's key offering in the market includes Velban, which is used to treat Hodgkin's disease, lymphocytic lymphoma, histiocytic lymphoma, advanced mycosis fungoides, advanced testicular cancer, and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, which operates in the fields of internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases, and consumer health. The company offers Toposar, which is used to treat testicular, bladder, prostate, lung, stomach and uterine cancers.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical owns and operates businesses under two segments including generic medicines and specialty medicines. Under its cancer therapeutics category, the company offers PLATINOL, which is used along with other medications to treat bladder cancer, testicular cancer, or ovarian cancer.

Technavio has segmented the testicular cancer drugs marketbased on the type (non-seminoma and seminoma), and region.

Testicular Cancer Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Non-seminoma

Seminoma

Testicular Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

