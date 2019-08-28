5 Technology Companies Sign Up for Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour on Its Debut

Newswire has been selected by 5 Technology Companies to help increase brand awareness, traffic, and sales in order to maintain focus on product innovation. Distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / ???Five technology companies offering innovative products for web hosting, electronic data capture, artificial intelligence, gaming software and supply chain management have selected Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, software delivered as a service that provides customers the ability to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium. Newswire provides customers the media communications utility to leverage press releases to highlight the company's mission, message, product innovation and competitive differentiation.

Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operating Officer indicated, "The driving force behind this offering is matching customer needs with an industry practice that is required to ensure Customer Success. Historically, this industry has been intent on selling software that customers have to evaluate, select, implement, and support themselves. We've simplified this complex process."

According to Rohrmann, "The previous approach increases the risk to the customer, adds cost, requires staff, and delays time to market and along with value creation. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour eliminates these risks and associated costs while delivering a media communications utility that allows customers to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time just like an electric utility delivering power to our homes."

"All of our customers' media communications requirements including press release and multimedia distribution are addressed simply and cost-effectively, allowing them to focus on making a difference with their technology innovation," said Rohrmann.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release, and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

