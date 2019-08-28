

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, moving notably higher following an early move to the downside. The rebound reflects a reversal from the previous session, when stocks turned lower after seeing initial strength.



Currently, the major averages are just off their new highs of the session. The Dow is up 186.26 points or 0.7 percent at 25,964.16, the Nasdaq is 31.21 points or 0.4 percent at 7,858.16 and the S&P 500 is up 16.24 points or 0.6 percent at 2,885.40 and the



Energy stocks have helped to lead the way back to the upside, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.



Crude for October delivery has pulled back off its highs of the session but remains up $1.13 at $56.06 a barrel following the release of a report showing a steep weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



The report from the Energy Information Administration said crude oil inventories tumbled by 10.0 million barrels in the week ended August 23rd compared to estimates for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has spiked by 3.6 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has surged up by 2.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index has advanced by 1.5 percent.



Significant strength has also emerged among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent jump by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.



Tobacco, financial, and steel stocks have also shown notable moves to the upside on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



The rebound on Wall Street also comes as bond yields have climbed off their worst levels of the session, although they remain negative.



Earlier in the day, the negative spread between the ten-year and two-year yields widened to its lowest level since 2007, which an inverted yield curve widely seen as an indicator that a U.S. recession is looming.



The White House has sought to downplay recession concerns, although the inverted yield curve combined with the escalating U.S.-China trade war have generated considerable uncertainty on Wall Street.



Overall trading activity has remained somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data keeps some traders on the sidelines.



In the coming days, a revised reading on second quarter GDP may attract attention along with reports on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and personal income and spending.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their highs of the session but continue to see modest strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 1.464 percent.



