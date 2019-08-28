West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - The CSE has advised RHX that the symbol RCBD has been reserved for a period of 90 days while RHX files its listing application with the CSE.

Rosehearty Energy Inc. ("RHX") will hold its Annual Special Meeting on September 30th. At the meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to change the name of RHX to Rosehearty CBD Inc. ("RCBD"), and to consolidate then common shares and warrants on a one new RCBD for 3 RHX.

On behalf of the board:

Robin Dow, CEO

