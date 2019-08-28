

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday, as the continued uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal and the deepening U.S. yield curve inversion stoked fears of a recession.



Markets were also reacting to news about the British government looking to suspend parliament from around mid-September.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.2%. Germany's DAX declined 0.25% and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.34%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.35%. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.28%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Poland and Portugal ended weak.



Greece, Netherlands, Russia and Spain closed higher, while Italy, Norway, Sweden, Ukraine and Turkey ended flat.



In France, Thales, AXA, Dassault Systemes, Saint Gobain, Louis Vuitton and STMicroElectronics lost 1 to 3%.



In the German market, Infineon, SAP and Wirecard declined 1 to 1.6%.



In London, Berkeley shares tumbled nearly 5%. Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments, Persimmon, EasyJet, Mondi and Hargreaves Lansdown shed 2.5 to 3.7%.



Standard Life, Bunzi, Prudential, RSA Insurance and Smurfit Kappa also ended notably lower.



On the other hand, Fresnillo, NMC Health, Tesco and BHP Group closed stronger by 2 to 4.3%.



BP Plc gained about 2% after the company agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to a privately held oil and natural gas exploration and production company Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion.



Reckit Benckiser, Pearson, BT Group, Anglo American, Smith & Nephew, Just Eat, Rio Tinto and Royal Dutch Shell also posted strong gains.



Thomas Cook Group shares plunged sharply. The company said Wednesday that it has agreed to the main terms of a rescue package that will see Hong Kong's Fosun Tourism take over its tour operations and creditor banks and bondholders acquire its airline.



The rate on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond plummeted to an all-time low near 1.90% today.



The yeild on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note drifted down below that of the 2-year note, falling to 1.46% and 1.50%, respectively.



The deepening yield curve has raised fears of a possible recession, forcing investors to largely stay away on the sidelines.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged in September, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 9.7 in September. Economists had forecast the indicator to drop to 9.6.



Eurozone bank lending to households increased the most since early 2009 in July and money supply growth accelerated, data from the European Central Bank revealed.



Loans to households rose 3.4% year-on-year in July, slightly faster than the 3.3% increase in June. This was the fastest growth since January 2009.



In news from Italy, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed that consumer confidence fell to 111.9 in August from 113.3 in July. Economists had expected a reading of 112.7. In June, the confidence index was at 109.8.



The households' expectation on the economy and their assessment of the current situation weakened in August.



The business confidence index declined to 98.9 in August from 101.2 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX