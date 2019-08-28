Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members SMARTdesks, Twisted Wares, Johnny Wooten and NorCal GCX All Of Whom Have Seen An Overall Improvement in Alexa Rankings

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation, features four members that recently started utilizing Findit's full service social networking content management platform services.

SMARTdesks is a source for the highest quality computer desks, SMART conference tables and media workstations as well as a leader in ergonomic office furniture. SMARTdesks, who started up a campaign with Findit on August 12th, 2019, previously engaged Findit in the past to provide similar services. Since SMARTdesks re-engaged Findit to provide a monthly campaign focusing on content creation and social media sharing of this content, SMARTdesks has seen an increase in their overall Alexa Ranking as well as an increase in time on site and page views per visitor. SMARTdesks bounce rate is fairly high currently and is an area Findit will focus on reducing by creating relevant content that will drive visitors to SMARTdesks that are interested in SMARTdesks product lines and services.

Visit SMARTdesks on Findit

See chart below on SMARTdesks and visit the link for more details.

https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/smartdesks.comtrafficstats

Twisted Wares provides edgy housewares and kitchen items for sale online to consumers along with selling wholesale to retail stores. On August 6th, 2019, Findit was officially engaged to assist with the e-commerce online site for Twisted Wares to increase customer reach through organic indexing in search engines while building brand recognition through social networking sites. Currently, Findit is focused on reaching more consumers for Twisted Wares by creating engaging content in Twisted Wares Findit sites. Posts are done on a daily basis and feature pictures of the products available along with a video that often includes the founder Missy showing people how to use one of their outrageously funny Aprons or featuring some of their other kitchen ware products that are known for their snarky sayings printed on them. Since the start of the Findit campaign, Twisted Wares has seen an overall improvement in their Alexa Ranking. As of August 7th, 2019 Twisted Wares was ranked 982,263 globally and unranked in the United States as of August 26th, 2019 they were ranked 493,989 globally and in the United States at 53,262. Daily page views on Alexa site metrics show an increase of 100%. See link and chart below. Visit Twisted Wares on Findit.

https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/twistedwares.comtrafficstats

Johnny Wooten is an online Car Care Products e-commerce website that also has a physical location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company focuses on providing the highest quality cleaning products for the interior and exterior of your car. Johnny Wooten retained Findit for online marketing services on August 15th, 2019. Since that date, Findit has been providing SEO services to JohnnyWooten.com along with creating off-site content within Johnny Wooten's Findit sites that can be shared to other social networking sites while linking back to the Johnny Wooten site. In addition to Findit sites that were created to increase and improve overall brand awareness for Johnny Wooten, the Findit team also posts regularly to Google My Business to provide searches on Google with updated posts that highlight the value Johnny Wooten provides their customers. Johnny Wooten has seen an improvement in their Alexa Ranking since August 19th, 2019 to August 26th, 2109 over 7 days of 295,762 positions. From 947,380 to 651,618. Prior to engaging Findit Alexa did not have enough data to rank JohnnyWooten.com. Site Metrics are updating currently and do not provide a history to compare current statistics to. Please see chart below and link. Visit Johnny Wooten on Findit.

https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/johnnywooten.comtrafficstats

NorCal GCX engaged Findit on August 9th, 2019. The engagement included a revamp of the NorCAL GCX website, content creation, social media marketing, video production and SEO. NorCal GCX is a self regulated marketplace that has created an exchange for hemp, cannabis and CBD related products. The site is live while still under production due to the need of on boarding partners and new potential members. Alexa did not begin to show NorCal GCX site ranking due to lack of data until August 16th, 2019, one week after Findit begin its campaign. Since the 16th of August, NorCAL GCX ranking according to Alexa has improved from 995,586 to 446,354 globally and 41,706 domestically. NorCal GCX will be accepting members worldwide so their global ranking is relevant. Metrics such as Alexa that display continued trends of an increase in traffic ranking can help more people to become members on a member driven site. NorCal GCX is focused on Hemp and Cannabis farmers along with Extraction Labs, Accounting and Law Firms in this field to provide buyers and sellers with vetted members and eliminate the agents and brokers. Please see chart below and link from Alexa. Visit NorCal GCX on Findit.

https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/norcalgcx.comtrafficstats

Alexa About Our Data

Our global traffic rank is a measure of how a website is doing relative to all other sites on the web over the past 3 months. The rank is calculated using a proprietary methodology that combines a site's estimated average of daily unique visitors and its estimated number of page views over the past 3 months. We provide a similar country-specific ranking, which is a measurement of how a website ranks in a particular country relative to other sites over the past month.

Findit App can be downloaded on Apple IOS or Google Android

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We truly enjoy providing Findit services to each of these members. We love when a member who has paused a campaign comes back and starts back up again, although we wished they never paused. Here is a key takeaway. We want people to know that come across Findit or who are reading this release, you can set up your own Findit sites within Findit and create, post and share your own content, whether you own your own business or your own agency. Agencies particularly have the ability to offer their clients tangible results they can point to while adding a new revenue stream to their business. Findit is a great tool for PPC agencies to take part of their clients budget and create content that Google can index organically where they are currently paying for PPC, it simply makes sense."

Findit provides businesses and individuals the online tools and services needed to increase and improve your overall online web presence. Members of Findit can create their own Findit sites within Findit with unique keyword url addresses that provide your own address that can be easily remembered and improve your indexing in outside search engines. URLs in Findit are indexed higher in Findit search based on the words in the URLs. To learn more about using Findit in house for your online marketing needs or to have Findit run your campaign please call 404 443 3224.

The video below includes pricing at $99.00 we are currently offering Findit URLs for $7.95.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557412/Findit-Features-Members-SMARTdesks-Twisted-Wares-Johnny-Wooten-and-NorCal-GCX-All-Of-Whom-Have-Seen-An-Overall-Improvement-in-Alexa-Rankings