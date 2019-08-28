Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 888351 ISIN: US22160K1051 Ticker-Symbol: CTO 
Tradegate
28.08.19
20:15 Uhr
264,60 Euro
+1,00
+0,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
264,30
264,90
20:21
264,15
264,95
20:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP264,60+0,38 %