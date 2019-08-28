

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Contigo has recalled 5.7 million kids water bottles in U.S. due to a risk of choking.



Contigo has recalled Kids Cleanable Water Bottles as the water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. The company has also recalled about 157,000 that were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.



Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.



Contigo said it received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children's mouths. The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and to take them away from children.



The recalled products were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.



