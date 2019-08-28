Web Presence: Protect My College Student: Why Telemedicine is the Answer to Keeping Your College Student Healthy

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Your kids are away from home for the first time. What happens when they get sick? Living so far away, it's not like they can make an appointment with the primary care doctor they grew up with back at home. And what about urgent care? The overcrowded waiting areas filled with sick kids, and the hours they offer aren't always convenient.

Usually, students get sick or need treatment on the weekends and after hours.

Be on your way to feeling better with the premiere telemedicine provider

Healthcare should be simple, fast, and uncomplicated. Protect My College Student is powered by MDLIVE makes it easy to visit a doctor in minutes through our mobile app, online and by phone. Students can get access to quality healthcare without ever leaving their dorm room. It's also an affordable way to get quality care without traveling to the doctor's office or urgent care!

The right care at the right time

Protect My College Students technology, and online strategies deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end virtual care solution that will enable your student the ease and simplicity of picking up their device, logging in and chatting with a healthcare provider or specialist. It's comprehensive healthcare, when and where they need it.

Telemedicine: How does it work?

With today's young adults being ultra tech-savvy, MD Live has a college program that fits your student's schedule, even if it's after-hours on the weekend! It's called Protect My College Student.

Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7 via their phone, laptop, or iPad. The advantage of telemedicine is that you can access reliable healthcare from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time. Protect My College Student's network of experienced healthcare professionals are ready to assist with a variety of needs including urgent care visits; colds, stomach issues, fever, flu, earaches, pink eye, migraines, nausea and more.

While a large number of colleges offer medical services, they may be limited on availability. Protect My College Student offers students immediate assistance, 24/7, and can also assist them if they are traveling. Students can access these services with any mobile device or computer with Wi-Fi access. Medical professionals can diagnose a condition, advise patients where to go for further assistance, recommend over-the-counter medications, or prescribe medications from a local pharmacy, all during the consultation.

Protect My College Student offers around the clock care and protection for students who are living away from home for the first time. Signing up is easy, and there is never any copay.

The plans are worth the small investment to offer this convenience for your beloved student. Monthly payments are $12.95, or there is the yearly option for $119.00 (savings of $36.40/three months free).

