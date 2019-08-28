

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices stayed weak for much of the trading session on Wednesday, but held near six-year highs amid lingering fears over an imminent recession and continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks.



Falling bond yields pushed up gold prices early on in the day, but traders appeared reluctant to make significant moves.



Traders kept an eye on the bond market amid a further inversion of the yield curve, which is seen as an indicator that a U.S. recession is looming.



Earlier in the day, the negative spread between the ten-year and two-year yields widened to its lowest level since 2007.



A bit of profit taking after yesterday's steep rise pulled down gold futures, and despite a recovery from lower levels towards the later part of the session, the contracts ended on the negative side.



A fairly steady greenback contributed as well to the yellow metal's weakness. The dollar index rose to 98.23, recovering from the day's low 98.00, and was last seen at 98.17, up 0.17% from previous close.



Gold futures for December ended down $2.70, or about 0.2%, at $1,549.10 an ounce.



On Tuesday, gold futures for December ended up $14.60, or about 1%, at $1,551.80 an ounce, the highest settlement since April 2013.



Silver futures for September ended up $0.165, at $18.318 an ounce. Contracts for December Silver futures settled at $18.450 an ounce, gaining $0.165.



Copper futures for December ended up $0.0115, at $2.5645 per pound.



