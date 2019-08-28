

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



Recent reports indicating steeper OPEC production cuts supported crude oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $0.85, or about 1.6%, at $55.78 a barrel.



On Tuesday, WTI crude oil futures for October ended up $1.29, or 2.4%, at $54.93 a barrel, snapping a 4-day losing streak.



Data released by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) this morning showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. dropped by 10.03 million barrels in the week ended August 23, offsetting a 216,000 barrels build in exports.



Gasoline inventories were down by nearly 2.1 million barrels last week, substantially higher than an expected drop of 0.39 million barrels.



Distillate stocks down 2.06 million barrels in the week as against expectations for an addition of 0.92 million barrels.



The EIA report also showed that imports were down 1.51 million barrels per day, while ex



On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute released a report that estimated a staggering crude oil inventory draw of 11.1 million barrels last week. That was more than five times the expected draw of 2 million barrels.



The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC and non-cartel oil producers (OPEC+) reported on Tuesday that OPEC+ production limits, in place since the end of last year, have reached 159% in July 2019, up 22% from a month earlier.



The committee also said it expects a significant drop in crude inventory in the second half of the year.



