

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Kyowa Kirin Inc.'s Nourianz tablets as an add-on treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing 'off' episodes.



An 'off' episode is a time when a patient's medications are not working well, causing an increase in Parkinson's symptoms, such as tremor and difficulty walking.



'Parkinson's disease is a debilitating condition that profoundly impacts patients' lives,' said Eric Bastings, M.D., acting director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. 'We are committed to helping make additional treatments for Parkinson's disease available to patients.'



According to the National Institutes of Health, PD is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the U.S. after Alzheimer's disease. An estimated 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year, and about one million Americans have the condition.



In all studies, patients treated with Nourianz experienced a statistically significant decrease from baseline in daily 'off' time compared to patients receiving a placebo.



The most common adverse reactions observed in patients taking Nourianz were involuntary muscle movement, dizziness, constipation, nausea, hallucination and sleeplessness.



