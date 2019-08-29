

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Thursday scheduled to release Q2 figures for capital expenditures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Capex is expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter after sinking 1.7 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand will see August results for the business confidence survey and activity outlook from ANZ; in July, their scores were -44.3 and +5, respectively.



Japan will provide July numbers for loans and discounts; in June, they were up 2.73 percent on year.



Malaysia will release July figures for producer prices; in June, prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.



Singapore will provide July figures for producer prices; in June, they were up 0.5 percent on month and down 5.2 percent on year.



