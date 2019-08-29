

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S., European Union, Norwegian, and Icelandic officials have reached an agreement that allows U.S. air carriers to wet lease to European carriers.



A wet lease is a leasing arrangement whereby one airline provides an aircraft, complete crew, maintenance, and insurance to another airline or other type of business acting as a broker of air travel. These types of leases can represent an important revenue source to the carrier providing the aircraft and crews.



The agreement ends a long-standing commercial concern for U.S. carriers, and restoration of their ability to participate on fair terms in the market for 'wet lease' services.



European Community regulations for years severely limited U.S. carrier ability to 'wet lease' to EU carriers. At the same time, EU carriers faced no such limitations under DOT regulations when providing aircraft and crew either to each other or to U.S. carriers.



'DOT, along with other US government agencies, took a number of steps in an effort to resolve the problem, and today's signing represents a successful culmination of those efforts,' DOT said in a statement. 'US carriers will now be able to compete fairly in the marketplace, more broadly offering their services in worldwide markets, and gaining a valuable chance to benefit from the new commercial opportunities.'



