Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1C8V1 ISIN: US65487X1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6NO 
Frankfurt
28.08.19
08:01 Uhr
26,620 Euro
+0,110
+0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,105
26,315
28.08.
25,980
26,380
28.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOAH HOLDINGS
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR26,620+0,41 %