

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB250.18 million, or RMB4.04 per share. This compares with RMB179.48 million, or RMB3.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB263.38 million or RMB4.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to RMB871.60 million from RMB797.60 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB263.38 Mln. vs. RMB247.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.04 vs. RMB3.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB871.60 Mln vs. RMB797.60 Mln last year.



