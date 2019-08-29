

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,890-point plateau, although it's expected to rebound on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to a jump in crude oil prices and slightly easing fears of a recession in the United States. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index slid 8.43 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 2,893.76 after trading between 2,887.01 and 2,905.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 2.00 points or 0.13 percent to end at 1,593.82.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.37 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.84 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.72 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.79 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.89 percent, PetroChina eased 0.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.16 percent, Poly Developments retreated 0.84 percent, China Vanke gained 0.11 percent, CITIC Securities plunged 1.54 percent and China Construction Bank and Gemdale were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness Wednesday to bounce higher and finish firmly in the green.



The Dow added 258.20 points or 1.00 percent to 26,036, while the NASDAQ gained 29.94 points or 0.38 percent to 7,856.88 and the S&P 500 rose 18.78 points or 0.65 percent to 2,887.94.



The energy sectors led the rebound as crude oil futures ended higher Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $0.85 or 1.6 percent at $55.78 a barrel.



The rebound on Wall Street also came as bond yields climbed off their worst levels of the session, although they remained negative.



Earlier in the day, the negative spread between the ten-year and two-year yields widened to its lowest level since 2007, with an inverted yield curve seen as an indicator that a U.S. recession is looming.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX