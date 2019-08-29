AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2019 / 03:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 28/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.0378 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52814888 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 18341 EQS News ID: 865031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2019 21:17 ET (01:17 GMT)