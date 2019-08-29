

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Thursday after opening higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they continued to keep an eye on the U.S. bond market amid a further inversion of the yield curve and on the uncertainty regarding U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 73.33 points or 0.36 percent to 20,406.09, after touching a high of 20,520.68 earlier. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Sony is down 0.1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.2 percent, Canon is losing 0.7 percent and, Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda Motor is lower by almost 1 percent and Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is rising 0.4 percent, while Tokyo Electron is declining 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is adding 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is rising 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is gaining almost 4 percent, while Japan Steel Works, Idemitsu Kosan and Sumco Corp. are all higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Recruit Holdings is losing 7 percent, Unitika is lower by almost 5 percent and Nissan Chemical is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will provide July numbers for loans and discounts today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after coming under pressure early in the session. Energy stocks helped to lead the markets back to the upside, benefiting from a notable increase by the price of crude oil. Bond yields also climbed off their worst levels of the session, although they remained negative.



While the Dow jumped 258.20 points or 1 percent to 26,036.10, the Nasdaq rose 29.94 points or 0.4 percent to 7,856.88 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.78 points or 0.7 percent to 2,887.94.



The major European markets finished mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session after industry data showed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude futures rose $0.85 to $55.78 a barrel.



