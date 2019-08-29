GMS Grows Its Market Coverage in Nepal to 56% by Becoming Smart Telecom Nepal's Exclusive Partner, Providing Hubbing Services for A2P/P2P & P2A Messaging

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Message Services keeps expanding into the Nepali market, being proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Smart Telecom Nepal, which expands GMS' presence in South Asia. GMS has launched P2A, A2P, and P2P direct hubbing for the operator. With Smart Telecom Nepal being the second out of a total of 3 national operators in the country, GMS has covered a total of 56% of the Nepali market.

Commenting on the deal, GMS' managing director Iurii Makarenko noted: "Sealing the exclusive partnership with Smart Telecom Nepal is a significant milestone in GMS' expansion into the markets of South Asia. Now covering 56% of Nepali market, GMS is more than keen on helping our partners to maximize their business and discover new opportunities for revenue growth."

As a hub, GMS provides constant monitoring of the traffic passing through, reporting all abnormal activities to Smart Telecom Nepal. This helps to prevent fraudulent activities by blocking spam, phishing attempts, and other forms of illicit traffic. As a result, an increase in customer satisfaction helps reducing churn, while hub-based services ensure the reduction of the operator's capital and operational costs.

Mr. Mohammad Kamruzzaman Shaikh, Chief Commercial Officer of Smart Telecom Nepal, shared his opinion on collaborating with GMS: "Having GMS as an exclusive partner benefits us immensely, as we are sure that all our traffic is handled by a single hub, thus ensuring a consistent delivery quality. With this new partnership, our authentication and international SMS service will be on a par with all leading telecom operators in the world. I am sure this partnership will ensure great customer experience and help grow our revenue to a new high. With this, Smart Telecom, Nepal will be equipped to deliver all A2P, P2P and P2A SMS seamlessly across the globe. We are looking forward to an enriching business partnership with GMS."

