TOKYO, Aug 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in July 2019 increased 53.0% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in July 2019]CX-5: 34,337 units (up 35.5% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 16,810 units (up 78.8%)CX-3: 11,714 units (up 15.0%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in July 2019 decreased 20.5% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in July 2019]MAZDA3: 12,066 units (down 37.3% year on year)MAZDA2: 10,613 units (up 5.7%)CX-4: 4,144 units (down 23.7%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's total domestic sales volume in July 2019 increased 9.8% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.7% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in July 2019]MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 3,886 units (up 206.5% year on year)MAZDA2 (Demio): 3,249 units (down 4.8%)CX-5: 2,562 units (up 12.9%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in July 2019 increased 45.5% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in July 2019]CX-5: 31,193 units (up 8.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,111 units (up 72.2%)CX-3: 11,478 units (up 60.5%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in July 2019 decreased 3.2% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China and other regions.[Global sales of key models in July 2019]CX-5: 38,187 units (up 6.0% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 27,393 units (down 14.8%)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 13,639 units (down 0.8%)