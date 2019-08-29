GROUPE LDLC: TRANSFER OF GROUPE LDLC SHARE TO EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS EFFECTIVE 2 SEPTEMBER 2019

LIMONEST, 29 AUGUST 2019



The request for admission of the LDLC Groupe shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris was approved by the Euronext Listing Board on 14 August 2019.

As a reminder, on 20 May 2019 the LDLC Group announced its intention to transfer its share listing to a market more suited to its size.

The transfer also entails a return to French GAAP accounting standards for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, as of the publication of the H1 2019/2020 financial statements. Given the complexity of the new IFRS, the LDLC Group Management Board felt that this change in accounting standards would make it easier to understand the Group's operational and financial performance.

The LDLC Group will continue to provide accurate, true and fair information by publicly disclosing all inside information regarding the Company in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Moreover, the provisions of this regulation will continue to apply in full to the LDLC Group, particularly with regard to disclosing share transfers by the Company's executives.



FINAL SCHEDULE OF MARKET LISTING TRANSFER

Gilbert Dupont is listing sponsor for the Company's transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

14 August 2019: Notification by Euronext of approval for admission of shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

29 August 2019: Publication of Euronext notices announcing the delisting of Groupe LDLC shares from Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, publication of a press release by the Company and upload of the information document on the Company and Euronext websites.

2 September 2019 before start of trading: Delisting of the LDLC Groupe shares from Euronext Paris and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

The ISIN code remains the same (FR0000075442) and the ticker symbol will change to ALLDL. In addition, the Groupe LDLC share remains eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans. However, the shares will no longer be eligible for the long-only SRD deferred settlement service mechanism after their delisting from Euronext Paris, effective 2 September 2019 before start of trading.



REPORTING CALENDAR

Q2 2019/2020 revenues, 29 October 2019 after market close



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 1,014 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com



ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Olivier Lambert / Marie-Claude Triquet

olambert@actus.fr - mctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 93

